City of Lewisburg hosts inaugural Pride Festival

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - For the first time in history, the city of Lewisburg hosted a Pride festival on Saturday.

The event drew visitors from across southern West Virginia.

The event featured a parade, performers, and a street festival held down town.

It came as a way to round out Pride Month.



Kelsie Tyson, the president of Greenbrier Valley Pride, said she was excited to have this event be the first major event in Lewisburg since the pandemic.

"To be here celebrating after a year and a half of COVID and then here celebrating the LGBTQIA community, it's just it's so much love, so much, so much goodness," said Tyson.

Tyson said this is something the organization hopes to host annually.