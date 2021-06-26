Humidity continues to increase into Sunday, adding to steamy conditions

A nice start to the weekend, as high pressure slowly builds in and becomes the dominate force for the two Virginias.

We should remain mainly dry for the rest of the evening and overnight, with only a few clouds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 60s for overnight lows.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions across the two Virginias. High temperatures will be similar to the first half of the weekend, with highs getting back into the 80s.

However, the humidity will continue to climb into Sunday, making it feel more hot and steamy to close the weekend. Be sure to drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors when possible for Sunday.





High pressure will keep rain chances low over the next few days, however, the hot and humid conditions will provide enough instability for pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

A better chance for showers and storms will come into mid and late next week, as a frontal system will slowly approach the region. Details in your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.