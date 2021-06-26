New River Park Pool to remain closed amid lifeguard shortage

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - A staffing shortage is making is it impossible for the New River Park pool to open in Beckley this summer.

At the beginning of the season, the pool had difficiulties recruiting lifeguards, and it was unable to open.

After a push from the community, Parks and Recreation in the city of Beckley decided to try again to open for the rest of the season.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Rec for the city of Beckley, said after they offered a pre-test only one person was eligible for the job, but they needed six to move forward.

With multiple swimming areas in the county, Baker said it is hard to find enough life guards.

"While the demand is exceeding, the supply is lessening so that's unfortunate, we need more life guards than ever and there's just not as many people interested," said Baker.

Baker said Parks and Rec and The Y are committed to training more people so that the city does not face this problem in the future.

Other places to swim in Raleigh County include Black Knight Country Club, Lake Stephens, and The YMCA.