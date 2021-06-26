Nicaragua government arrests another prominent opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of the woman who once defeated him for the presidency. Police say ex-Congressman Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against Nicaragua’s “sovereignty and independence.” He’s the brother of presidential aspirant Cristiana Chamorro, who’s been under house arrest since June 2, and journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who recently left the country to avoid arrest. They are children of Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, whose 1978 assassination made him a martyr of the struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza. Chamorro Cardenal’s widow Violeta defeated Ortega in elections in 1990.