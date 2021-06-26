Ogunbowale scores 30 as Wings beat Mystics 85-74

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 85-74. Allisha Gray added 14 points and Satou Sabally had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wings, who have won consecutive games. The game was tied 5-5 early on before Dallas scored 14 of the next 18 points to take control. Ogunbowale had 11 of those points, including starting and ending the run with 3-pointers. Dallas led by double digits for most of the game until Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left that got Washington within 81-74. Tina Charles had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington.