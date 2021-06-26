UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A draft U.N. Security Council resolution would authorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria across the borders of Turkey and Iraq, but Syria’s close ally Russia holds the key to its adoption. Russia has come under intense pressure from the U.N., U.S. and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for millions of Syrians if all border crossings are closed. Russia says aid should be delivered across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the country’s sovereignty over the entire country. Russia’s veto threat has cut the number of crossings from four to one. The draft resolution circulated Friday would authorize two crossings.