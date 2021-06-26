UN: Madagascar droughts push 400,000 toward starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program says southern Madagascar is in the throes of back-to-back droughts that are pushing 400,000 people toward starvation. The crisis has already caused deaths from severe hunger. Two senior WFP officials held a news conference Friday after visiting Madagascar. They said hundreds of adults and children were “wasted,” and hundreds of kids were skin and bones and receiving nutritional support. The WFP says 1.14 million people in Madagascar don’t have enough food, including 14,000 in “catastrophic” conditions. The giant island off eastern Africa is home to 26 million people. The U.N. will launch an appeal for $155 million for Madagascar in the coming days.