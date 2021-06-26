White Sulphur Springs community members remember flood, celebrate progress

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. VA. (WVVA) - "White Sulphur Springs Forward Day" was hosted by the spa city on Saturday.

It was a day to not only remember those lost in the flood, but also to celebrate the progress the city has made since 2016.

"We've come such a long way in the last five years, it's it's unbelievable. We figured it would take a lot more years before we would ever start to recover," said Audrey Van Buren, a former city council member.

Van Buren said the progress made is thanks to those who've helped out at the time, like former Mayor, Lloyd Haynes.

Despite losing his wife soon after the flood, Haynes said he did what he could to help make things better.

Now, as the City Manager, Haynes said he is thrilled to see all the progress the city has made in the last five years.

"The whole picture, after the flood was rebuilding, how are we going to come out of it, and the crew, my my staff, and myself all agreed that it was time to put forth every effort that we could, to come out of it and to rebuild," said Haynes.

Haynes said the idea shared by other community members is evident in the growth of businesses down town.

Clay Elkins, the owner of The Local and a co-owner of Road Hogs BBQ, two local businesses that opened in the last five years, said he's thankful to see the city being rebuilt and the teamwork that went into it.

"It really is great and none of us could do this alone. I mean, it really takes a village to really try to bring a town around and revitalize a town not one person can do it," said Elkins.

And Van Buren agreed. She said , saying the town's growth in the last five years is credited to resilience.

"White sulphur's very strong people, with the help of so many others," said Van Buren.

Van Buren, Haynes, and Elkins said they are excited to see how the city continues to grow, develop, and rebuild in the years to come.

