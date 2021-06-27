Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival returns to the community

ANSTED, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Hometown Heritage Festival in Ansted returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The three day event consisted of local vendors, a softball tournament, a parade and other activities for visitors to enjoy.

The festival is centered around mingling with people in the community and supporting local businesses.

Stephen Eades, the Chairman of the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival said he is thankful for all the people who came out to participate in the event.

"This year with the... with COVID everybody was chomping at the bit to be able to get out to do something so our festival is the first one of the year, and we had a great, great turnout," said Eades.

One festival attendee we spoke to said she was happy to see it return this year.

"I had so much fun," said Olivia Miller from Ansted. "I spent time with my family that came in and i spent time with my Ohio family as well."

This is the festival's 27 year.

Miller added she is looking forward to participating again in 2022.