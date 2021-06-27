Bangkok, 9 provinces restrict movements to curb rising cases

BANGKOK (AP) — Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people. That’s in addition to closing construction sites and sealing off workers’ quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces. The measures announced Sunday will remain for 30 days. Thailand reported almost 4,000 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the last 24 hours. The numbers have doubled recently, and health officials blame a lack of cooperation from migrant workers employed in construction and in factories. The situation has become critical as Bangkok is running short of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, despite the creation of several field hospitals.