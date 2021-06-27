Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires as some parts of the American West experience their worst drought conditions in more than 100 years. Local bans on personal fireworks are popping up from New Mexico to Idaho, and displays are being canceled in states like Colorado and Arizona, where several wildfires are burning.