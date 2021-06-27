History Alive! returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Historical Society brought back History Alive! demonstrations on Sunday for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic.

The first History Alive! demonstration of the year was centered around Francis Pierpont, who is credited as being the ​father of West Virginia .

Travis Henline, who portrayed this historical figure with the State Humanities Council, said doing this program and educating people on the state's history is important to him, as it is something few West Virginians know.

"Hardly anybody knows who this man is, and so it's been important for me to take this character out and to talk to people so that they realize, that without the leadership of Francis Pierpont, that we would not be West Virginians," said Henline.

The Raleigh County Historical Society has been partnering with the state Humanities Council and the Youth Museum to host these for about seven years, but in 2020 the pandemic put a halt on these displays.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley said it is important for them to start these bask up so people can learn more about their state and local heritage.

"Everybody needs to know more about their roots. The closer you feel to the roots, the more grounded you are and we are so lucky to do it here on the grounds of the wildwood house which is the home of our founder in Beckley," said Baker. "So it's all wrapped up, we've got our own local history and then we've got state history so it's just really good to come out and educate yourself."

And Henline agreed. He saying educating people on the state's history is why he finds doing the character is important.

"The story of West Virginia's formation is a complicated story that I find a lot of people, even proud West Virginians don't fully understand and so doing this character is a way to fully explain how that process worked so people understand how we became a state," said Henline.

The Historical Society is planning to host another History Alive! demonstration next month. Anyone interested in attending, can contact the Raleigh County Historical Society for more details.



Pierpont, is not the only character offered by the West Virginia Humanities Council characters who can be booked for demonstrations.

To see that list and find information about booking a demonstration, visit the Humanities Council's website.