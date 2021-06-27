Nationals’ Erick Fedde goes on 10-day IL with oblique strain

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde has gone on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain. Manager Dave Martinez says he’s unsure about the timetable for Fedde’s recovery. Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI. To fill Fedde’s roster spot, the Nationals recalled reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester.