No fuss: Scherzer goes 6 to help Nationals beat Marlins 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 to earn a split of their four-game series. Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open. Scherzer struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances. But Scherzer underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.