Parks, Thiago score late goals, NYCFC beats DC United 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Keaton Parks and Thiago each scored a late goal to help New York City FC rally and beat D.C. United 2-1. The 20-year-old Thiago, on the counter-attack, outran Donovan Pines down the right side, cut back to evade the defender and then rolled in a left-footer that deflected off the goalkeeper to give New York City (5-3-2) its first lead of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Nigel Robertha scored in the ninth minute to give D.C. United (4-6-1) a 1-0 lead.