The A/C will need to be on FULL blast to begin the work week!

High pressure at the surface and in the upper levels is allowing for strong compression Sunday afternoon, creating for a hot and humid day across the two Virginias.

The hot and humid airmass is allowing for enough instability for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will continue to remain dry, as high pressure is in control.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and take as many breaks from being outdoors as possible.





Also, know your symptoms. Heat can be deadly if you are not careful, it is extremely important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Learn more by clicking here.

After sunset, we should begin to dry out, with a few clouds into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 60s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with steamy conditions continuing to advance across the area.

High temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s Monday afternoon, with the humid conditions making it feel warmer than what it actually is.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms will again be a possibility Monday afternoon, but with high pressure in control, most of the area will stay dry.

Tuesday will bring similar weather to Monday, with temperatures getting back into the 80s and 90s.

We will gradually grow unsettled into mid and late week, as a slow moving frontal system will approach the two Virginias. More on this part of the forecast will come at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.