West Virginia experiencing shortage of foster parents

ANSTED, W. VA. (WVVA) - The national shortage in foster parents is impacting West Virginia.

There are currently more than 4,000 children in the foster care system throughout the mountain state.

However, there are few people who are willing to become a foster parent.

Many of the children in the system are in shelters and long term care facilities.

Kristy Mckisic, a Licensing Coordinator with the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), said they encourage people who want to help childre to educate themselves and take the step to become a foster parent.

"You're not only helping a child but also potentially giving a family who had their child removed a second chance in becoming a better parent," said Mckisic.

Mckisic said NYAP's goal is reunification but they do have options to foster to adopt.

Right now the there is a greater need for foster parents for teens and sibling groups, than younger children.

To learn more about how to become a foster parent with the organization visit NYAP's website.