PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs were looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

While Princeton put up a good fight against the Pulaski River Turtles, with a 6-run inning in the bottom of the 7th... Pulaski pulled this one off in extra innings with a final score of 9-8.

Princeton's losing streak extends to four games. The two teams are back in action Sunday at Hunnicut.