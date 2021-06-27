With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

NEW YORK (AP) — The demonstrators and the celebrators will be making their presence felt in New York City on Sunday, marking LGBTQ Pride in person and virtually. The main New York City Pride parade is once again being presented as a television broadcast special and virtual event, since pandemic restrictions were still in effect when it was being planned. People will be able to gather in person for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food offerings and entertainment. For people looking to demonstrate, the Reclaim Pride Coalition is holding its third Queer Liberation March, which does not allow police or corporate participation.