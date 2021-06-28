Active virus cases in WVa dip to lowest levels in 13 months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have dipped to their lowest levels in 13 months. State health officials say there are 1,467 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The number has dipped below 1,500 for the first time since May 18, 2020. According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, the number of confirmed daily cases has surpassed 100 once since May 29 and only once above 50 since June 16. There have been nearly 2,500 total cases involving virus variants, including 492 cases in Berkeley and 163 in Jefferson counties in the Eastern Panhandle. About 63% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.