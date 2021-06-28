After trading Lindor, Indians still in hunt despite injuries

Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets during the offseason, yet the Indians have actually been a half-game better than the Mets on the year. Cleveland isn’t in first place like Lindor’s new team, but the Indians are just 2 1/2 games behind the AL Central-leading White Sox. The question now is whether the Indians can stay close to the White Sox despite mounting injuries. Pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and right-hander Zach Plesac are on the injured list, and in Sunday’s game, outfielder Josh Naylor was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement.