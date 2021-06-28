Amish put faith in God’s will and herd immunity over vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is falling far behind in the deeply religious and conservative Amish communities across the U.S. The Amish don’t have any religious beliefs that forbid them from getting vaccines. But experts say their mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates. Another factor they say is the widespread skepticism in the rural places where the Amish live. Public health officials are trying to combat that. They’ve put up billboards, posters and reached out to bishops in Amish churches. But that has done little to increase vaccinations among the Amish.