Bluefield College prepares to celebrate their centennial

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA)- Bluefield College is coming up on their 100th birthday. Celebrating they are finding old artifacts to display at the centennial celebration.

Bluefield College officials found old memorabilia in storage units, which were then brought back to campus. Inside there were old golf clubs, pledge cards that were used to start the funding of the school. Even work from a special architect according to BC's Joshua Cline.

"We found a lot of great items. One of the Unique pieces that we found is we've been looking through the construction documents for each building on campus. Several of these buildings are Alex Mahood structures. Alex Mahood being a world renowned architect here in the Bluefield area. Buildings that we were unfamiliar with being under his design. It really has been fascinating to look back and see how buildings were intended at their founding and how they're being used today."

Bluefield college Kicks off their centennial celebration on August 18th where they will be having speakers and a luncheon. Officials ask if you have any historic BC items, to bring them to the campus, so they can be put on display.