Entire Ronceverte water system on boil water notice

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The entire Ronceverte water system has been placed on a boil water notice.

Residents living in the area should not drink water without boiling it first.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.

Ronceverte Water says that lines are being tied into new ones, and anticipates the problem to be resolved by the end of Monday.

