Feelin’ tropical over the next few days

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic and southerly wind flow will keep us warm and soupy in the coming days. For the rest of the evening, we can expect a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially before sundown. While severe weather isn't likely, thunder, lightning, and occasionally heavy rain will be possible, so stay weather aware! Any rain will wind down after sunset. We will be partly cloudy, mild, and muggy overnight with lows for most in the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and clouds, and hot & humid weather again! Highs top off in the 80s for most, and we still could see a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon, thought the chance for rain overall will be minimal.

A better shot at wider spread precipitation will come late this week, when a frontal system moves into our area by Thursday into Friday. Behind that front, we could see some changes to our weather pattern into July 4th weekend....make sure to tune in WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!