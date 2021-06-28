Firefighters called back after Raleigh County fire re-ignites

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) A fire that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday re-ignited on Monday.



Multiple fire departments were called out to a house fire on the 400 block of Burmeister Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.



According to a spokesperson for the Beaver Vol. Fire Dept., Capt. Richard Garten, it was during that time that a bystander was taken by ambulance to the hospital.



Capt. Garden said the fire lit up once again around 5:40 a.m. on Monday.



"It was caused by a fire that was still hidden in the attic that they were not able to get earlier in the night."



The origin of the fire has yet to be determined and there's no word yet on the bystander's condition.



The Beaver, Coal City, and Ghent volunteer fire departments all responded.

