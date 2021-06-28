GHSP puts on “Below 100” program to instill safer habits within law enforcement.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Mercer County deputies gathered today to get back to the basics.

The "Below 100" program is a presentation that is designed to give basic tips to reduce the amount of active duty police deaths. According to the program liaison, Brett Pickens, the program comes in categories.

"Watching your speed, wearing your bulletproof vest, wearing your seatbelt, what's important now, and complacency," said Pickens. "Complacency kills, that's a lot of times because officers get complacent because they're doing the same thing day in and day out. It's worked for them. But, one day it's going to turn bad, so we're trying to reduce that by the things we teach."

The goal of "Below 100" is to have less than 100 police officers die in the line of duty every year. Pickens went into more detail on the advantageous effort.

"It's an initiative to reduce officer deaths on duty to less than 100 each year. That hasn't been done since 1943. Currently, we have 156 officers that have already been killed in 2021," he said.

Pickens says that he's been getting mostly younger officers at these events. He hopes that with the right tools, the program can inspire the next generation of officers to have safer habits.