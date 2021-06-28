Health officer in WVa’s largest county stepping down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The health officer for West Virginia’s largest county is stepping down after two years. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says Dr. Sherri Young is taking an undisclosed job opportunity. Young leads Kanawha County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She will remain as interim health officer while the health department’s board of directors conducts a search for a replacement. She says she was presented with an opportunity that she could not pass up.