Heat and humidity help spark afternoon showers and storms

A ridge of high pressure remains in the mid-Atlantic through the middle of the work week. This will continue to bring warm and humid conditions. A low pressure system is off to our west. This will help bring a chance for showers and storms.

Expect showers and storms to build during the afternoon and taper off around sunset.

Temperatures today will be in the 80s and lower 90s with dew points reading in the upper 60s and 70s.

Staying humid overnight with temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow looks to be the driest day this work week. A stray shower is possible but most will remain dry with sunny skies. Temperatures tomorrow will again hit in the 80s and 90s and we will stay humid.

Low pressure from the west starts to head closer to home (slowly) which brings a chance for more rain and storms to form mid-week and into the weekend. The wettest days this work week look to be Thursday and Friday.

Fourth of July weekend will hold onto some scattered showers and afternoon storms. Temperatures start to cool down on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler for Fourth of July.