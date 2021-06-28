Local college professor, pastors discuss ‘conversation everyone needs to have in 2021’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There's an op-ed published earlier this month in The Courier-Journal newspaper, which covers news in Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The title is 'Is America in danger of losing its soul? The conversation everyone needs to have in 2021.'

It's written by Dr. Lewis Brogdon. He's a Bluefield native and Director of the Institute for Black Church Studies and a religion professor at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky and also at Bluefield College.

Recently, Dr. Brogdon spoke about his article on WVVA's Sunday morning community affairs show 'In Focus.'

He was also joined by two local pastors: Brandon Hay, who's with Life Church in Claypool Hill, Virginia, and Pastor Travis Lowe, with the Crossroads Church in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Dr. Brogdon's op-ed alludes to President Biden mentioning that he was fighting for the soul of America during his campaign. He also touched on various issues plaguing this country, from economic disparities to racial injustices and more. In the interview, Dr. Brogdon elaborated more on the issues affecting America and why he wrote this op-ed.

Pastor Hay and Pastor Lowe also talked about the issues impacting America and how those in faith leadership roles can help educate and work toward a solution on the problems discussed in Dr. Brogdon's op-ed.

To view Dr. Brogdon's full op-ed, along with questions for small group discussions, go here.

In Focus is a show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment or if you'd like to be featured, email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com