Interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a television station? This is your chance to experience the fast paced live television environment.

WVVA-TV in southern West Virginia is seeking a part-time Master Control Operator.

Our master control operators monitor multiple stations of on-air programming, commercials, prep on-air content, and much more. The ability to make fast, accurate judgments is a necessity.

Applicant must be able to work weekends and maintain a flexible schedule. If you are a tech-savvy multi-tasker, you may be our ideal candidate.

The right candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED. Some college courses are preferred, but not required.

Interested in this position? Send a resume to:

Tom Moses, Production Manager, WVVA-TV

3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701

OR email tmoses@wvva.com

Interviewing begins immediately. No phone calls please.

WVVA Television is a Quincy Media station. WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.