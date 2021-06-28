Master Control OperatorNew
Interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a television station? This is your chance to experience the fast paced live television environment.
WVVA-TV in southern West Virginia is seeking a part-time Master Control Operator.
Our master control operators monitor multiple stations of on-air programming, commercials, prep on-air content, and much more. The ability to make fast, accurate judgments is a necessity.
Applicant must be able to work weekends and maintain a flexible schedule. If you are a tech-savvy multi-tasker, you may be our ideal candidate.
The right candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED. Some college courses are preferred, but not required.
Interested in this position? Send a resume to:
Tom Moses, Production Manager, WVVA-TV
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
OR email tmoses@wvva.com
Interviewing begins immediately. No phone calls please.
WVVA Television is a Quincy Media station. WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.