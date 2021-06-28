Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a Florida town where a beachfront condo tower collapsed says his recent encounter with a little girl near the site reminded him of the enormous impact the tragedy has had on the community. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett says he came across the 11- or 12-year old girl Sunday night. She was sitting alone in a chair near where the Champlain Towers South collapsed days earlier. Burkett told a news conference Monday that one of the girl’s parents was in the building and was among the more than 150 people still unaccounted for. He says he wants to find the girl again, to tell her that rescuers will do everything in their power to bring her parent out alive.