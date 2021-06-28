Mexico central bank swats down banking magnate over Bitcoin

Mexico’s central bank has quickly swatted down the cryptocurrency enthusiasm expressed by banking magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Salinas Pliego has large operations in retail, banking and television and is seen as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s closest business ally. He wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that Bitcoin is a good investment and that his Banco Azteca is working on ways to allow the public to buy the cryptocurrency. But Mexico’s central bank issued a public warning Monday, saying banks in Mexico are not allowed to conduct transactions with cryptocurrencies and that anyone violating the rule would be punished. It cited the volatility of cryptocurrencies and the fact they are not backed by any government.