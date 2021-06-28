Mexico high court mandates permits for personal pot use

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to issue permits for the personal use of marijuana and for the growing of limited amounts of pot plants, after the country’s Congress took too long to approve a limited legalization law. In 2019, the court ruled that prohibiting marijuana was unconstitutional, and gave lawmakers until this past April 30 to pass a law. In March, the lower house approved a marijuana legalization bill, but it bogged down in the Senate. Under Monday’s court ruling, people who want to smoke marijuana or grow a few pot plants for their own use can ask for a government permit until legislation is enacted. Such permits already exist, but are granted only to people who file for court injunctions.