Multiple agencies collaborate to help stranded passengers in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Multiple agencies in Raleigh County came together to rescue a group of stranded passengers on Friday.

A group of elderly tourists was traveling by bus when it broke down on I-64 near the Bragg exit.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, the Raleigh County School Transportation Department and the Beckley Dream Center all collaborated to help the group to safety.

Tim Cover, the Supervisor of bus drivers for Raleigh County Schools, says they are always available and willing to help in these emergency situations.

"I think any of our drivers would do that if called upon," said Covey. "It was the end of the day, they were getting ready to go home, and they said 'sure, no problem' and they went and done it, and we were glad to help out."

Lt. Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff's department says this wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of the multiple agencies.

"I just would like to make sure we credit and thanks to the Raleigh County School's Transportation Department; Gary Daniels and his crew done an excellent job, there was no question or hesitation. He said 'tell me what you need and we'll send it,'" said Redden. "The Dream Center - those folks did and outstanding job. It was definitely not just one person, it was a team effort."