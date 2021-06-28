New axe throwing venue comes to uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - A new business opened in Beckley on Monday, where an axe marks the spot.

"The Axe Hole" is a venue where indoor axe throwing is the activity.

Tony Martin, the owner of the business, says as tourism increases, he hopes to bring a new attraction to the business landscape in uptown Beckley.

It is not just about entertainment, but Martin said it is also about supporting local businesses, as The Axe Hole features locally-produced concessions.



"When customers come to us, they're supporting multiple local businesses in the area; but as far as bring an attraction to tourism, that's what we want to be while at the same time promoting the other local small businesses that are in the area," said Martin.

Martin says the business is the only family-friendly axe throwing venue in Southern West Virginia.

The Axe Hole is located on Neville Street in Uptown Beckley. It's open Monday - Wednesday 12:00 PM -9:00 PM, Thursday - Saturday 12:00PM - 11:00 PM, and Sunday 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM.