New Delta variant case found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The McDowell County Health Department announced that laboratory results have revealed a new case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in McDowell County.

The variant is believed to have originated in India and has shown to be more contagious than the type of COVID-19 that has been circulating.

McDowell County Health Department says that initial studies suggest that the three available vaccines provide protection against the Delta variant and other variants of the virus.

