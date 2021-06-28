New details released after data breach at WorkForce WV

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New details were released Monday on the April 13, 2021 data breach affecting the information of job seekers on a WorkForce WV database.



In an interview with WVVA News, Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said the database was a site for job seekers to log their efforts to find employment. The site had not been in use during the first year of the Pandemic because the state had waived the requirement during that time.



Adkins said there have been a lot of questions raised surrounding the breach -- chief among them was whether the breach is connected to many reports of people fraudulently applying for unemployment in the names of actual West Virginians.



After intense review by forensic analysts, Adkins said he does not believe that is the case.



"The state of west Virginia has an insurance policy for data breaches. So we worked with the insurance company to hire forensic folks to look at all of those records to see if any were extracted. According to that report, there were no records extracted from that database."



Still, given the opportunity the hacker had to access the site for two hours, the state is offering a year's worth of credit protection to those with information on the site.



"We sent out a letter to every individual who had their information looked at, not extracted, to make sure that we air on the side of caution."



For those who have received letters saying someone has applied for unemployment insurance in their name, Adkins says those claims have been investigated and most of them have been traced back to the 2017 Equifax breach, in which 150 million Americans had their data exposed.



"We've been working with our federal partners, the FBI, the Inspector General, the U.S. Attorney's office...most of the cases of claims that are being filed by bad actors in legitimate West Virginians' names is the result of the 2017 Equifax breach."



But even for those who have fallen victim to the Equifax breach, Adkins said there are protections in place every time someone files for unemployment.



"Our system automatically generates a letter to both the employer and the prospective claimant. We don't know at that point whether it's a legitimate claim. But once it hits the mailbox, the claimant says wait a minute, I didn't file that claim...they report it and the claim is not paid."



The letters sent to affected constituents include instructions for those individuals to take if needed and included contact information for the third-party forensic firm which can be reached at 1-855-537-2138, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, excluding major U.S. national holidays.