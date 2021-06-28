New this week: ‘No Sudden Move’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’

This week’s new entertainment releases include documentaries about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and another on a landmark 1969 Harlem concert series known as “Black Woodstock” that featured Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone. Steven Soderbergh’s 1950s Detroit crime drama “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max is a series of double crosses that tease out some of the foundational injustices of Detroit history. And Amazon has “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt starring as a soldier sent into the future to the year 2052 to fight off an alien invasion.