Nicaragua’s police spread fear with arrests, raids

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — It was around 10:30 p.m. on a Sunday night when journalist Verónica Chávez heard a loud noise as she put her son to bed. She looked out to see her husband Miguel Mora frantically trying to open the door to their home as members of Nicaragua’s police tried to kick it in. Mora, a presidential hopeful and the former director of the news outlet 100% Noticias, shouted for the police to stop kicking so he could open the door for them. During the past month, President Daniel Ortega’s police have rounded up some 20 opposition figures, including five presidential hopefuls like Mora, and raided the homes of others.