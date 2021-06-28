Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the scorcher. Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees. Forecasters said Monday would be worse, with the mercury hitting possibly 110 degrees in Seattle and even higher in the Portland area before it begins to cool Tuesday. The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday.