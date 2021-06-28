Officials searching for Princeton man following Franklin County shooting

BOONES MILL, Va. (WVVA) -- A Princeton man is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place in Franklin County Monday morning.

The shooting took place at Cannady's Store in Boones Mill. One male victim has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect, Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Southern is believed to be driving an older model, dark blue blazer with West Virginia plate number NBV-349. He may be traveling on Route 220 North Bound, or Interstate 81.

Officials say the victim and suspect knew each other, and that the situation is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on Southern's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately at (540)483-3000.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this investigation.