Puerto Rico to receive nearly $4B in US pandemic funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says Puerto Rico will receive nearly $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost the U.S. territory’s fight against COVID-19. Monday’s announcement was made during Cardona’s official three-day trip to Puerto Rico. It is the first for a Biden administration Cabinet member and also marks the first time the island has full access to those funds. Roughly half of the nearly $4 billion will be released as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. It was signed into law in March to help offset the pandemic’s impact on the economy and public health.