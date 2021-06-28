Remembering the 9 dead and 152 missing in Florida collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified eight of the nine people confirmed to have died in the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims. Police said Sunday night that they identified the remains of Leon and Christina Oliwkowicz, an elderly couple from Venezuela with ties to synagogues in Florida and Chicago. They also found the bodies of Luis Bermudez, a young man with muscular dystrophy who was from Puerto Rico, and his mother Ana Ortiz. Authorities say that 152 others remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South.