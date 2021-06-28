Richlands Police Department searching for missing teen

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -- The Richlands Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15 year old.

Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Officials believe that Payne may be with her boyfriend, Julian Reese Phipps.

Phipps drives a silver 2007 Chevy Impala with Virginia plates, tag number 6524CJ.

She is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Richlands Police Department, Lt. Paul Little at (276)-964-9134.