Schwarber socks 2 more homers, surging Nats beat Mets 8-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4. Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0. Schwarber took Eickhoff deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year. The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.