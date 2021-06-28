Spain isolates 5,000 after school students party in Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Spanish officials say almost 5,000 people are in quarantine after vacationing high school students triggered a major COVID-19 outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. An official said Monday that authorities have confirmed almost 1,200 positive cases from the outbreak. Experts say the partying teens celebrating the end of their university entrance exams last week created a “perfect breeding ground” for the virus. Mallorca health authorities carried out mass testing on hundreds of students after the outbreak became clear. It is believed to have spread as hundreds of partying students gathered at a concert and street parties.