Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTY…

At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Gilbert Creek,

or 14 miles west of Welch, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Gilbert Creek and Iaeger.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.