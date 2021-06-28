Two arrested after man held captive in dog kennel in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley police have made a second arrest after a man reported being tortured and held captive in a dog kennel in May.



James Demetris Meeks-Little, 28, of Bloomfield, Michigan, was arrested and charged on June 4, 2021. Another suspect, Josh Lafferty, was also charged in the incident. Both of the suspects are from Detroit, Michigan.



According to the complaint, a witness reported the man being held captive to police on May 22nd at a house on Foster Avenue in Beckley. Although the phone of the witness was in her pocket, in a recording of the incident the victim can be heard crying while taunted by the men. Near the end of the video, the complaint said the witness pulled the phone out of her pocket, where Lafferty can be seen following the witness to her car and advising her not to call police.



The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm. In a later interview with police, he reported being beaten with a shovel while in captivity as the suspects repeatedly demanded money.



The complaint said a search of the residence uncovered three recorded video files that depict parts of the victim being brutally beaten by Meeks-Little and Lafferty. It said several portions of the videos include the suspects' faces.



Both suspects are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

