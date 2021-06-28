UAW leaders pick Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry to run union

DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry has been elected president of the union. The 55-year-old Curry was picked by the union’s International Executive Board on Monday. He will replace Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday. Gamble led the 397,000-member union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, in which the union agreed to keep auto factories running with numerous safety precautions. He was the union’s first Black president, and Curry will be the second. Curry doesn’t come from the traditional leadership path that begins at one of the Detroit automakers. He joined the UAW in 1992 as an assembler at Freightliner Trucks in Mount Holly, North Carolina, and worked his way up to regional director in the south.